Stanley Nathaniel Young of Oakland, Nebraska, with family by his side, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born to Reverend and Mrs. Erick Theodore (Mabel Weborg) Young (Karlsson) January 20, 1924 in Loomis. Stan graduated from Oakland High School in 1942 having played sports, sang in numerous choirs, played Baritone in the band and participated in class plays. He went on to attend Midland College in Fremont.
In 1945, Stan married Darlene Mae Climer and they were blessed with six children. They resided in Pender, where they owned Young Buick Pontiac car dealership. Later he joined Paus Motor Sales in West Point, and sold cars for over 40 years. His passions for cars, watching his children’s sports activities, and enjoying pie a la mode, of course, lived on!
Stan was a member of the General Motors Legion of Leaders and broke car sales records regularly. Stan was a former member of the Advisory Council of Grace University of Omaha, Elder and chairman of the Pender Presbyterian Church Building Committee, and School Board member of the Pender Public Schools for many years.
In 1980, Stan and Darlene moved to Oakland and were active members of the Evangelical Free Church and Awana Bible Club. In 2007, Stan became Royalty when he was crowned King of the Swedes Festival in Oakland! Stan and Darlene were both members and State Representatives of Gideons International. Stan spoke numerous times for Gideons International on many occasions. He also led a bible study for 20 years at the Lyons Logan Valley Manor. Stan and Darlene were honored in 1992 with the Back to the Bible Faithfulness award.
Since 1950, Stan has dedicated and devoted his life to Christ. He was committed to sharing the gospel of Christ with any and everyone when he could.
Stan was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene in July, 2008; his parents; brothers: C.T. and Phillip; his sister, Corrine Metz; grandson, Troy Young; and Great-grandson, James Whittamore.
Stan is survived by his children: Doug (Faye) of Omaha, Alan (Betty) of Kearney, Sharon (Bob) Schanou of Shelton, Steve (Karen) of Rawlins, Wyo., Diane Troyer of Pleasant Dale, and Barbara (Jim) Novak of Overland Park, Kan.; a cousin, Pastor John (Lois) Weborg Princeton., Ill.; 14 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
We are following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. We encourage wearing masks and will social distance by household.
A celebration of life was held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Oakland with visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial took place in Oakland Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Evangelical Free Church, and Gideons International.