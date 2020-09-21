Stanley Richard Miller passed on to eternal life on August 18, 2020 at
High Desert Haven in Ridgecrest, California.
Eldest son of Richard Frederick Miller and Hilma Marie Hedquist Miller,
Stanley was born on March 8, 1932 at Oakland, Nebraska. He spent his
childhood at the Miller Family Farm in Burt County, Nebraska near
Oakland. He attended school at Rural District 53. During his years as a
student at Oakland High School, he achieved academic honors and
graduated in 1950.
Stanley attended Luther Junior College in Wahoo, Nebraska where he also
achieved academic honors. He received his Associate degree in 1952.
Continuing his academic career, he attended Bethany College in
Lindsborg, Kansas where he was active in several organizations and
achieved academic honors. His Bachelor of Science degree with a major
in mathematics was conferred in 1954.
Stanley began his professional career with the Logan County Hospital in
Sterling, Colorado. Here he met his wife, Irene Ruth Walter. They were
married in 1968 in Sterling, Colorado.
Stanley continued his professional career at the United States Naval
Weapons Testing Station in China Lake, California in 1956. He devoted
50 years to the work that he so thoroughly enjoyed. Taking a leave of
absence to further his training, he attended Iowa State University in
Ames, Iowa. He continued his training at the local college in
Ridgecrest in the evenings.
Making their home in China Lake and later in Ridgecrest, California,
Stanley and Irene provided loving care and parenting for Irene's young
relatives, Toni and Tom Willeford. The children lovingly knew them as
"Mom" and "Dad."
Stanley was a long-standing member of the United Methodist Church in
Ridgecrest where he participated in Bible study and other groups, also
serving as Treasurer. He was always ready for a good conversation on
any subject.
Honoring his German and Swedish heritage, Stanley visited the Miller
farm in Nebraska whenever possible and also with his parents following
their retirement in Lindsborg, Kansas. Stanley and Irene enjoyed travel
in their motor home and visited many relatives in Colorado and elsewhere
visiting special sights. They also enjoyed the square dance group in
China Lake. Stanley loved riding his adult tricycle around China Lake
and Ridgecrest for good exercise.
Survivors include Toni Willeford (husband John) of Lead Hill, AR, Tom (daughter Ashley)
Willeford of Colorado Springs, CO, 4 grandchildren and 10 great
grandchildren. He also is survived by his sisters, Virginia Follstad of
Oconomowoc, WI, Elinor Zielkie of Lake City, MN and brother Norman
(Sharon) Miller of Wake Forest, NC. In addition, are his nephew Brian
(Lorna) Follstad of Middleton, WI and his nieces Linda (Timothy) Bryan
of Oconomowoc, WI, Stephanie (David) Entwistle of Gilbert, AZ and
Suzanne Miller of Marana, AZ. Also other relatives and friends survive.
Preceding him in death were his parents, wife, sister Linda Ruth in
infancy, sister-in-law Christine Miller and brothers-in-law Merle
Follstad and LeRoy Zielkie.
Notwithstanding his physical limitations, Stanley enjoyed his
childhood on the farm, riding his pony Nellie, playing with his sister
Virginia, helping with farm chores, bringing in his little red wagon
wood and coal to the house for fuel for heat. He especially had fun
playing baseball at school, even scoring home runs.
Graveside service was held on August 29, 2020 at the Desert Memorial
Park in Ridgecrest, CA where Stanley was laid to rest alongside his
beloved wife Irene.
Thanks for his dedicated service to his Lord, his dedication to the
cause of all accepting fellow men and women as they are with talents and
abilities. Peace be to his memory. Memorials may be shared with
donor's choice