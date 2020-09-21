Stanley Richard Miller passed on to eternal life on August 18, 2020 at 

High Desert Haven in Ridgecrest, California.

Eldest son of Richard Frederick Miller and Hilma Marie Hedquist Miller, 

Stanley was born on March 8, 1932 at Oakland, Nebraska.  He spent his 

childhood at the Miller Family Farm in Burt County, Nebraska near 

Oakland. He attended school at Rural District 53.  During his years as a 

student at Oakland High School, he achieved academic honors and 

graduated in 1950.

Stanley attended Luther Junior College in Wahoo, Nebraska where he also 

achieved academic honors.  He received his Associate degree in 1952.  

Continuing his academic career, he attended Bethany College in 

Lindsborg, Kansas where he was active in several organizations and 

achieved academic honors.  His Bachelor of Science degree with a major 

in mathematics was conferred in 1954.

Stanley began his professional career with the Logan County Hospital in 

Sterling, Colorado.  Here he met his wife, Irene Ruth Walter.  They were 

married in 1968 in Sterling, Colorado.

Stanley continued his professional career at the United States Naval 

Weapons Testing Station in China Lake, California in 1956.  He devoted 

50 years to the work that he so thoroughly enjoyed.  Taking a leave of 

absence to further his training, he attended Iowa State University in 

Ames, Iowa.  He continued his training at the local college in 

Ridgecrest in the evenings.

Making their home in China Lake and later in Ridgecrest, California, 

Stanley and Irene provided loving care and parenting for Irene's young 

relatives, Toni and Tom Willeford.  The children lovingly knew them as 

"Mom" and "Dad."

Stanley was a long-standing member of the United Methodist Church in 

Ridgecrest where he participated in Bible study and other groups, also 

serving as Treasurer.  He was always ready for a good conversation on 

any subject.

Honoring his German and Swedish heritage, Stanley visited the Miller 

farm in Nebraska whenever possible and also with his parents following 

their retirement in Lindsborg, Kansas.  Stanley and Irene enjoyed travel 

in their motor home and visited many relatives in Colorado and elsewhere 

visiting special sights.  They also enjoyed the square dance group in 

China Lake.  Stanley loved riding his adult tricycle around China Lake 

and Ridgecrest for good exercise.

Survivors include Toni Willeford (husband John) of Lead Hill, AR, Tom (daughter Ashley) 

Willeford of Colorado Springs, CO, 4 grandchildren and 10 great 

grandchildren.  He also is survived by his sisters, Virginia Follstad of 

Oconomowoc, WI, Elinor Zielkie of Lake City, MN and brother Norman 

(Sharon) Miller of Wake Forest, NC.  In addition, are his nephew Brian 

(Lorna) Follstad of Middleton, WI and his nieces Linda (Timothy) Bryan 

of Oconomowoc, WI, Stephanie (David) Entwistle of Gilbert, AZ and 

Suzanne Miller of Marana, AZ.  Also other relatives and friends survive.

Preceding him in death were his parents, wife, sister Linda Ruth in 

infancy, sister-in-law Christine Miller and brothers-in-law Merle 

Follstad and LeRoy Zielkie.

Notwithstanding his physical limitations, Stanley enjoyed his 

childhood on the farm, riding his pony Nellie, playing with his sister 

Virginia, helping with farm chores, bringing in his little red wagon 

wood and coal to the house for fuel for heat.  He especially had fun 

playing baseball at school, even scoring home runs.

Graveside service was held on August 29, 2020 at the Desert Memorial 

Park in Ridgecrest, CA where Stanley was laid to rest alongside his 

beloved wife Irene.

Thanks for his dedicated service to his Lord, his dedication to the 

cause of all accepting fellow men and women as they are with talents and 

abilities.  Peace be to his memory.  Memorials may be shared with 

donor's choice