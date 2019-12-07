Stanley Jack Richards was born on March 16, 1924 in Coin, IA to William “Lee” and Edith (Jeffrey) Richards. He passed away on November 27, 2019 in Omaha at the age of 95.
Stan graduated from Oakland High School 1941. On September 3, 1948, Stan and Virginia Blankenbeckler were married. To this union were born 2 sons, Jerry and Van.
Stan resided in Omaha for the last 57 years. He served in WWII in the Army and was a lifelong Mason. Following his retirement from Northwestern Bell, Stan and Virginia enjoyed many years of traveling together throughout the United States.
He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia.
He is survived by his children. Jerry (Linda) Richards of Helena, MT. and Van (Barbara) Richards of Omaha. 5 grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 10:30 am at First United Methodist Church in Oakland.
There was no visitation.
Burial with Military Honors took place in the Oakland Cemetery, Oakland.
Memorials are suggested to The Dementia Foundation or Donor’s Choice.