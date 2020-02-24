Shirley Ann Hultquist King was born on Nov. 15, 1925 in Oakland to parents Eugene and Lola Hultquist. She passed away Feb. 2, 2020 at the age of 94 years. One of seven sisters, Shirley attended a one-room school and completed high school in Oakland before moving to Omaha to work as a photographer's assistant. She met her beloved husband, Donald King, when he was home on leave from serving in the Pacific during World War II. They married Jan. 19, 1947 and raised their family in Omaha. Shirley devoted her life to caring for others, especially her parents, children and grandchildren. She belonged to two bridge clubs, a winemaking club and had a large circle of friends. She treasured time spent at the lake with family and friends. When the last of her children moved away from Omaha 10 years ago, Shirley decided to join the majority of the family in Texas and made her home at Presbyterian Village North in Dallas. She enjoyed an active social life and made many friends at PVN. She loved playing bridge with her friends and spending time with her large family. She was preceded in death by son Steven and husband Donald. She is survived by son Ken King (Sheila) of The Colony, TX; daughters Connie Rooney of Franklin, TN, Kathy Berns (Perry) of Dallas, TX, and Karen McCartney (Blake) of Dallas, TX; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and sister June Schold of Oakland.
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
Top 10 List
-
Overturned semi-tractor trailer dumps load on Washington Street
-
Flood watch issued for Washington County
-
STATE UPDATE: 5 county wrestlers advance to state semis
-
STATE UPDATE: Pioneers' Olberding, Eagles' Miller win state titles
-
STATE UPDATE: 2 Eagles, 1 Pioneer to wrestle for state titles Saturday
-
On to State: MVAOCOU Freshman Kolby Scott advances to State
-
Cheryl M. Clements
-
Ready to work: BPD canine program to continue with new dog, handler
-
Three sheriff candidates will be on one ticket in Harrison County for June primary
-
Jeanie A Molander
Online Poll
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to take a rare look at rules for electing U.S. presidents, saying it will decide whether a state’s appointed presidential electors can vote in the Electoral College for a candidate who didn’t win the state’s popular vote. Do you think this should be allowed?
You voted: