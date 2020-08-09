Shirley Ann Parker, a wonderful wife, mother, and sister, went to be with the Lord on July 25th, 2020 at the age of 69. Shirley was born on January 3rd ,1951 in Oakland, NE and was raised on a farm in Lyons, NE. She has lived in four different states throughout her life.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Frank J. Parker, of 50 years. Also surviving her are her sons Frank Parker and Joseph (Barb) Parker, her daughters Samantha Parker, Jessica (Robert) Wilson, and Emily Parker. Her grandchildren Kaitlyn, Alexis, John, Christopher, Cole, Joshua, Trevor, Michael, Aiden, Annabeth, Mackenzie, Jayse, and Wyatt. Her great-grandchildren Gabriella and Beau. Her brothers John (Dorothy) Case, James Case, and David (Jaccie) Case. As well as her sisters Jane (Thomas) Gatzemeyer and Mary (James) Culp. As well as many nieces and nephews.
Shirley was an active member at Hamlin Community Baptist Church where she served the Lord faithfully and formed many life-long friendships. She was also a member in several bowling leagues and had had the honor of bowling with Walter Ray Williams Jr. She enjoyed watching The Waltons, Little House on the Prairie, and Anne of Green Gables. She was active and supportive in the life of her husband and children. She loved spending her time interacting and talking with all of her grandchildren.
Shirley’s memorial service will be held August 8th from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm at Northstar Fellowship at 50 Hamlin-Clarkson Townline Road, Hamlin, NY 14464. Come fellowship with the family and celebrate the life of Shirley. Donations can be made to Hamlin Community Baptist Church or to family.