On Sunday August 25, 2019, Sandy Lundeen, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away in Omaha, Nebraska, surrounded by family, at the age of 79. She was born to Carl and Dorothy (Evans) Huey August 27, 1939 in Omaha. Sandy graduated from Omaha North High School in 1957 and immediately entered the work force in Omaha. On February 14, 1966, Sandy was married to Bob Lundeen in Omaha. The couple spent most of their adult life on a farm seven miles west of Oakland, Nebraska. Sandy worked at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital for ten years and Oakland Heights nursing home until her retirement.
The light of Sandy’s life were her children and grandchildren; she was especially happy to welcome her first great-grandchild, River Masterson, July 15, 2019. To say that Sandy doted on her grandchildren would be an understatement; she loved shopping for them for birthdays and at Christmas time. Sandy was known to Christmas shop all year long until her health prevented her from experiencing this joy in her life.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Deborah Jones; brothers, Jeff and Greg Huey.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Bob Lundeen; daughter, Becky (Rick) Nelson of Blair, NE; sons, Matt (Shalen) Lundeen of Sterling, NE, Steve (Crystal) Lundeen of Omaha; brother, Jerry (Mary) Huey of Council Bluffs, IA; sister, Sue (Chuck) Heeren of Omaha.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, August 30, 2019, 10:30 am at Salem Covenant Church in rural Oakland.
MEMORIAL VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7 pm, with family receiving friends, at Pelan Funeral Services Oakland.
BURIAL: Salem Cemetery, rural Oakland.
MEMORIALS: To the family for future designation.