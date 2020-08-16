Ruth Ann Pieper was born on Oct. 15, 1928, to Henry and Sophie Muckendorfer, in Dodge. She attended grade school and high school in Dodge.
On September 23, 1947, she married Dallan W. Pieper from Howells. They lived in Howells, Hooper, Plattsmouth, Lyons, and Omaha. While in Hooper, they had two sons, Bill and John. Ruth remained a stay-at-home mother and housewife until they moved to Lyons in 1968, where she and Dallan owned and managed the dime store. Pieper’s 5 & 10¢ Store remained a main street staple in Lyons for 20+ years.
Dallan and Ruth retired to Omaha in 1994 to be closer to their two grandsons, Andy and Alex. Dallan passed in April 2005. Ruth remained in the Papillion area until May 2016 when she became a resident of the Louisville Care Center.
Survivors include Bill and John (Lori) of Papillion and grandsons Andy (Micah) of Papillion and Alex (Angela) of Orlando, Fla.
Funeral services and burial with the immediate family were held at St. Columbkille Catholic Church and Cedar Dale Cemetery in Papillion. Memorials to the Louisville Care Center or the American Diabetes Association.