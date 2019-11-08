Roy Arnold, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away Sept. 22, 2019.
Roy was born Feb. 20, 1941 to Forrest and Iva Arnold on a farm near Lyons, Neb. Roy was a 1958 graduate of Lyons High School. He was the first in his family to attend college, completing his undergraduate studies at the University of Nebraska and his PhD at Oregon State University in Food Science and Technology.
Roy spent the first 20 years of his career at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, eventually serving as the Vice Chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. In 1987, he returned to Oregon State University, first as the dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences and then as Provost and Executive Vice President from 1991-2000.
While in college, Roy made lifelong friends at Farmhouse Fraternity and met the love of his life, Jane (Price). Roy and Jane married in 1963 and raised two daughters. Roy was a devoted father, eager to share the world with his kids and grandkids. Always humble and kind, he had a dry wit and love of the outdoors. After retiring in 2006, he enjoyed traveling with Jane and spending time with the family.
Roy is survived by his wife, Jane; daughters and sons-in-law. Jana and Brad Hoffman and Julie and Al Salvi; his beloved grandchildren, Miles and Kaitlyn Salvi; sisters, Jean Sumner and Ferne Bruton; sister-in-law, Sue Arnold; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life was held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Corvallis.
Memorial donations may be given to Stone Soup in Corvallis or the OSU Foundation (memo line Roy Arnold/Peer mentoring program).