Roy B. Pounds was born November 10, 1927, to Mary E. (Tippery) and Richard F. Pounds, Sr., in Lyons, Nebraska. He passed away July 14, 2019, at Legacy Gardens, in Pender, Nebraska, surrounded by his family, at the age of 91.
Roy graduated from Lyons High School in 1945. After graduation, he was drafted by the Army and was discharged in 1947. He began work for the Burt County Bridge crew, until June 1948, when he married his high school sweetheart, Venita Swanson.
In July 1949, Roy signed a professional baseball contract with the St. Louis Cardinals organization. He played for both Omaha and Albany Cardinals. In 1952, he was promoted to the Cardinals Class AAA affiliate in Columbus, Ohio. After hurting his pitching shoulder with Columbus, he was optioned back to Omaha, which inevitably ended his career with the Cardinals organization. He pitched the rest of the season with Superior in the Nebraska Independent League.
After finishing the season with Superior, he returned to Lyons to begin his life as a family man. Roy spent the remainder of his life owning his own businesses so he could attend his children’s numerous sporting events and activities. He never missed a game.
Roy was active and well-known throughout the surrounding communities. He spent over 45 years coaching various baseball teams in Lyons and was known as Coach Pounds by many of his players to this day.
In 1990, Roy was inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame and one of his last major projects was to make sure Bill Larson also received this honor. Roy’s efforts were rewarded when Bill was inducted in Spring 2019.
Roy was an avid bowler and loved watching the Huskers, St. Louis Cardinals and most recently, the Kansas City Royals.
He never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He enjoyed visiting and always had so many stories to share.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald Pounds, Richard “Swede” Pounds, Stanley “Glen” Pounds; sisters, Margeret (Emery) Pounds, Violet Fern Pounds.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Venita; daughter, Dee Maly of Lincoln, NE; sons, Rich Pounds of Lyons, Jason (Natalie) Pounds of Lincoln, Jerrod (Cindy) Pounds of Olathe, KS; grandchildren, Josh (Denikka) Maly of San Diego, CA, Trent (Tiffany) Maly of Lincoln, Abe (Bobbi) Maly of Lincoln, Leighton Pounds, Ashlynn Pounds and Brynnan Pounds all of Olathe; great grandchildren, Kane Maly, Maddux Maly, Malachi Maly, Elijah Maly and Judah Maly all of Lincoln; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:15 am at Lyons Cemetery in Lyons, Nebraska. Visitation was held the evening prior, with a prayer service, at Pelan Funeral Services Lyons. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.