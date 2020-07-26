Layman, Roger D. age 64 of Yutan, survived by wife Deb; children J.D. of Fremont, Jen Nelson of Omaha, Raymie (Jane) of Omaha, Chris (Carrie) of Harvard, NE and Gage (Alexa) of Omaha; grandchildren Jaydin, Derrick, Jaxson, Jillian and Emma; siblings Dan (Val) of Fremont, Paulette of Council Bluffs IA, Lance (Lora) of Saint Cloud, FL. Gathering with family Saturday, July 25 from 11 to 1 PM at the funeral home followed by a graveside service at 1 PM at Hollst Lawn Cemetery; Reception will follow the graveside service at the Yutan Veteran’s Club. Memorials to Make-A-Wish;
Roger Dale Layman was born on April 18, 1955 in Fremont to Raymie and Mildred (LeBlanc) Layman. He grew up in Lyons where he attended grade school and graduated from Lyons High School in 1973. As a young boy, Roger enjoyed football but most of his time was spent helping on the farm.
Roger married Debra Frahm on February 9, 1987 at Union Plaza in Las Vegas, NV and they have been blessed with five children: JD, Jenn, Raymie, Chris and Gage. Roger and Deb have made their home in Yutan.
Roger has worked at Hormels, Floral Distributors and the City of Omaha. He enjoyed gardening, riding his motorcycle, shopping, couponing and family gatherings. He especially enjoyed watching all of his kids and grandkids participate in extracurricular activities such as sport and music. Roger was a selfless, motivated and caring man with a passion for Husker football. He savored comfort food, especially potato salad and fried chicken, and Blue Yummies or a cold Bud Light.
Roger passed away on April 14, 2020 at his home in Yutan surrounded by his family at the age of 64 years, 11 months and 27 days. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymie and Mildred and his sister Barb. Roger is survived by his wife Deb; children J.D. of Fremont, Jenn Nelson of Omaha, Raymie (Jane) of Omaha, Chris (Carrie) of Harvard, and Gage (Alexa) of Omaha; grandchildren Jaydin, Derrick, Jaxson, Jillian and Emma; siblings Dan (Val) of Fremont, Paulette of Council Bluffs, and Lance (Lora) of Saint Cloud, FL.