Richard “Rich” Tomasek, 72 years, of Craig, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at the Countryside Home in Madison.
Rich was born Sept. 8, 1947, to Leonard and Virginia (Eggers) Tomasek at Iva Liles Nursing Home in North Bend. He attended country school and North Bend High School, graduating in 1967. He enlisted in the Army in September of 1968 and was honorably discharged in 1970. On March 12, 1977, he married Marcee Villwok in Oakland. Rich grew up farming, worked construction and became an electronic technician after college. He was proud of his 1967 GTO, loved fishing, football, playing cards and spending time with family.
Rich is survived by his wife, Marcee of Craig; sons: Todd (Sarah) Tomasek of Papillion, Aaron Tomasek of Lincoln, Arick Tomasek of Lincoln, John Tomasek (Myranda Nerud) of Stanton; brother, Randy (Sharon) Tomasek of Schuyler; sister, Victoria Tomasek of Florida; late father, Leonard Tomasek and mother, Virginia (Eggers) Tomasek of New Port Richey, Fla.; four grandchildren, Amber and Marissa, Tristen and Katlynn.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials: To the family for future designation.