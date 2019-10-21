Richard L. Pounds was born March 3, 1955, to Roy B. and Venita J. (Swanson) Pounds, in Oakland, Nebraska. He passed away October 12, 2019, at Bryan West Medical Center, in Lincoln, Nebraska, surrounded by his family, at the age of 64.
Rich graduated from Lyons High School in 1973. During his high school years, he participated in basketball and was a drummer for the high school band. He was also part of the Swing Choir that traveled to Europe to perform. In addition, some of the Swing Choir performances were forever preserved on a vinyl record.
Rich loved spending time at family gatherings, fishing and visiting with friends. He also enjoyed traveling with friends to the mountains and camping. He was an avid horseshoe pitcher and looked forward to the tournament in Lyons every year.
Rich spent many years coaching various baseball teams in Lyons and umpired numerous baseball and softball games throughout the region.
Rich was an avid bowler for more than 40 years, traveling many miles to bowl in numerous tournaments. He loved watching Husker football, whether traveling to games or on television. He also enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals and loved seeing them win the NL Central and Divisional Championship Series this year.
Rich received his Associates Degree in Veterinary Technology from Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska. He spent the last 29 years working for Midwest Veterinary Services in Lyons. He considered the people he worked with as family more than co-workers.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy; grandparents, Richard and Mary Pounds, Leslie and Doris Swanson.
He is survived by his mother, Venita; sister, Dee Maly of Lincoln; brothers, Jason (Natalie) Pounds of Lincoln, Jerrod (Cindy) Pounds of Olathe, KS; nephews, Josh (Denikka) Maly of San Diego, CA, Trent (Tiffany) Maly of Lincoln, Abe (Bobbi) Maly of Lincoln; nieces, Leighton Pounds, Ashlynn Pounds and Brynnan Pounds all of Olathe; many great nephews, cousins and other relatives.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, October 18, 2019, 11:00 am, at Lyons Cemetery in Lyons, Nebraska
VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7 pm, with family receiving friends, with PRAYER SERVICE, 7 pm, all at Pelan Funeral Services Lyons
BURIAL: Lyons Cemetery
MEMORIALS: To the family for future designation.