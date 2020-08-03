Richard (Dick) A. Clark age 80, of Missouri Valley passed away on Thursday July 16, 2020, at his home. Richard was born on Jan. 13, 1940 in Lyons, Nebr. to Earl and Elsie (Rader) Clark. Richard graduated from Craig, Nebr. High School. He was local musician, he played with Dick Clark’s Band and he played in Nebraska and Iowa.
Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bill, Ray, Jim and infant daughter.
Richard is survived by his children, brother Bob & Noemi Clark of Corona, Calif., Sister-in-law Nancy Clark of Mo. Many, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren
There will be no services.