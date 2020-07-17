Claudine was born Paula Claudine Ferris on July 31, 1929, in Osborne, Kan. to Paul and Mae (Towne) Ferris. She was the middle child of seven children.
She passed away on July 7, 2020, at Pender Community Hospital. She was 90 years old.
Claudine went to high school in Kearney, and graduated in 1947. Claudine was married to Wayne Anderson on Jan. 12, 1951. She was a farm wife for 35 years and after Wayne’s death in 1985 she worked at Region 4 for over 10 years.
Over the years she enjoyed bowling, reading, family get togethers, attending the Lyons Senior Center and attending church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Anderson and her siblings Margie, Keith, Donna, Gloria, Harry and Barbara.
She is survived by her children Debra and husband Scott Vercellono from Lincoln; Paula and her husband Dick Cole from Bancroft; Ron and wife Nancy Anderson from Lyons; and Wade Anderson from Crystal Lake, Ill. She has 22 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She is loved very much and will always be remembered.
We are following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. We encourage wearing masks and will social distance by household.
A funeral service was held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10:30 am, at Memorial United Methodist Church in Lyons with visitation the evening prior at Pelan Funeral Services in Lyons. Visitation was also held at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Arrangements by Pelan Funeral Services, Lyons, NE 68038 402-687-2644, www.pelanfuneralservices.com