Myrtle Isabel (Noel) Haeffner was born February 13, 1939 to Paul and Lillie (Pettit) Noel in rural Tekamah, Nebraska. She passed away December 23, 2019 at Elmwood Care Center in Onawa, Iowa, at the age of 80 years.
When Myrtle was a young girl, her family lived on a farm south of Decatur, Nebraska, near Quinnebaugh. She attended Decatur High School.
She married Donald Haeffner on August 19, 1954 in Glenwood, Iowa. To this union two sons were born, Darien and Michael. Myrtle was a homemaker, and in her later years, worked for over ten years at the Oakland Heights Nursing Home.
Myrtle was baptized and confirmed into Trinity Lutheran Church of Decatur.
She enjoyed a variety of things. A favorite was playing softball with friends. She liked watching her son’s games and driving carloads of kids to events. Myrt and Don loved camping, boating, fishing and trail rides in Missouri and Arkansas. She always hoped she would have a granddaughter. She had four of them, with whom she shared the love of horseback riding, teaching them all to ride. They enjoyed traveling on their motorcycle, playing cards and especially being with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; brothers, Don and Virgil Noel; sisters, Vera Lindberg, Delores Lindberg, Donna Johnson, Myrna Morgan Tipton.
She is survived by her sons, Darien (Peggy) of Decatur, Mike (Shawna) of rural Lyons, NE; granddaughters, Leslie (Matt) Timm of Pender, NE, Stacy (Curtis) Koehler of Wahoo, NE, Jasmine (Jeremy) Helzer of Oakland, NE, Cassie (Ben) Ruwe of Fremont, NE; great grandchildren, Luke, Lillie, Logan and Laney Timm of Pender, Rylee and Reid Koehler of Wahoo, Bailey and Brandi Helzer of Oakland, Ronan and Lenora Ruwe of Fremont; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
She will be truly missed by her family and especially her dog Scruffy.
A funeral service was held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Decatur.
Visitation was held on Friday, 6:00-8:00 p.m., with family receiving friends, at Pelan Funeral Services in Lyons. Visitation was also be held at the church one hour prior to service.
Burial was in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Decatur.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.