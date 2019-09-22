A graveside service will be held for Mike Allen Cromer on Sunday, September 29that 3:00 p.m. in the Oakland Cemetery. Pastor Joel Rathbun will officiate. The service will be moved to the First United Methodist Church in Oakland in the event of inclement weather.
Mike was born on September 5, 1950. He passed away on July 3, 2019 surrounded by his family in California.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, sons Andrew, David (fiancee Andy), John (Katie), grandchildren Robert, Matthew, and Bella, brothers Paul and Guy Cromer of Oakland.
After graduating from Oakland High School and Wayne State College, he taught high school for a short time until he worked at Disneyland for 30 years.
He had been fighting Parkinson's Disease for the last five years In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at www.michaeljfox.org/ourpromisememo: “Michael A Cromer.”