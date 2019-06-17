Michael L. Johnson, 67 years, formerly of Oakland, Nebraska, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Waverly Care Center in Waverly, Nebraska.
Michael was a free spirit who enjoyed reading Stuart Woods books, being outdoors, listening to rock music and abstract painting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lauren and Mary (Edwards) Johnson; brother, Jay Johnson.
He is survived by his children; grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law; sister-in-law; stepmother; stepbrother; stepsister; nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; cousins and friends who were like family.
Private family services will be held.
BURIAL: Salem Cemetery, rural Oakland, Nebraska
MEMORIALS: To the family for future designation.