Melvin Wildman was born November 26, 1924 to Farrell and Geil (Marr) Wildman in Decatur, Nebraska. He passed away June 14, 2019 at Elmwood Care Centre in Onawa, Iowa.
Melvin graduated from Decatur High School in 1943 and entered the U.S. Army, where he served in WWII until 1946. In the summer of 1946, he married his high school sweetheart, Lucille Mussack. They were blessed with two children, Randy and Kay.
Melvin lived most of his life in or near Decatur. His family always told him he was a jack of all trades and master of none. He could fix or build anything that he or anyone could think of. He loved to tinker in his shop, camp, fish and watch Nebraska football. But his greatest love was his family. He rarely missed his grandkids’ ballgames or any activities. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Decatur. His last four years have been a struggle, so his family wants to remember him for his laugh and love of life.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille; parents; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Ray Swanner; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Dale and Evelyn Mussack, Roy Alvin and Evelyn Mussack, Harry and Marcella Graham, Charles and Kay Rutledge, Janice Mussack.
He is survived by his son, Randy (Barb) Wildman of Tekamah, NE; daughter, Kay (Lynn) Kellogg of Decatur; grandchildren, Mandy (Nick) Struble, Lindsay (Eric) Kroger, Kelley Wildman, Ben Kellogg, Chris (Casey) Wildman; 9 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Arthur Mussack.
A funeral mass was held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Decatur, NE, with visitation the evening prior, and a prayer service, both held at Pelan Funeral Services Tekamah. Burial took place in Hillcrest Cemetery, Decatur, NE, with military honors. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.