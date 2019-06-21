Melonie Lee Walter was born to Robert "Calvin" and Joanne (Garner) Jones December 17, 1963 in Summerville, South Carolina. She passed away June 12, 2019 at her home in Oakland, Nebraska.
At the age of 25, Melonie welcomed her son, Daniel. In October of 1992, she met the love of her life, Mark Walter in Midway, Georgia. On April 8, 1995, they were married in Decatur, Nebraska. To this wonderful union, they welcomed two children, Ashley and Conrad.
The family moved to Nebraska, where she spent most of her working career as a CNA. She later went back to school and got her degree in Business Administration. She loved to cook, listen to music (especially Bret Michaels), talk with friends and family and just spend time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Nicole Jones and Robin Jones.
She is survived by her husband, Mark; son, Daniel (Jessica) Jones of Oakland; daughter, Ashley Walter of Bellevue, NE; son, Conrad Walter of Oakland; sister, Jodie Jones of Trenton, SC; brother, Tim (Stacy) Jones of West Branch, IA; many nieces and nephews; many family and friends
A memorial service was held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at Pelan Funeral Services Oakland. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials to the donor's choice.