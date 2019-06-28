Mary Louise Paulsen was born September 4, 1944, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to Frank and Elsie (Olson) Hansen. She passed away June 21, 2019, after a short battle with cancer, in Fremont, Nebraska.
Mary graduated from Oshkosh High School in Oshkosh and later Dana College in Blair, Nebraska with a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Education. After marrying her husband Gerald and raising her three children, she worked for Walt Disney Film Distribution (Buena Vista) in Denver, Colorado. Later, she earned her Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation and became a commercial underwriter for Farmers Union Insurance.
She and her husband retired in 2008 and returned to Pleasant Hill Farm in Oakland, Nebraska. They later received the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award for one hundred years of continuous family ownership for continuing the legacy. Recently they began sharing their time between the farm and wintering on Edisto Island, South Carolina. She continued her passion for painting and explored new ventures growing grapes and practicing the art of wine making.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elsie Hansen
She is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, Gerald Paulsen; brother, Raymond Hansen of Eau Claire, WI; daughter, Cynthia Paulsen of Denver CO; sons, Christian Paulsen of Denver and Fritz Paulsen of Summerville, SC; four grandchildren, Quentin, Evan, Calvin and Kira.
She was so loved by many and touched the lives of her friends and family. Like morning dew before a hot summer day, she knew how to bring peace and happiness to all. Mary’s loving embrace was felt all the way from Colorado/Nebraska to South Carolina.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:30 am at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland, with visitation the evening prior at Pelan Funeral Services Oakland. Burial will be in the Uehling Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in Mary's name to the cancer society of your choice.