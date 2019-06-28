Mary E. Powley, 85
Mary E. Powley, 85, of Pender, NE passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Legacy Garden Rehabilitation and Living Center in Pender, NE. Memorial services will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Church of Pender; Pastor Daniel Springer will be officiating. A visitation was held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender. The burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery in Pender, NE. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.
Mary was born November 7, 1933 in Decatur, NE to Harvey and Lorena (Schlotman) Taylor. She graduated from Lyons High School in Lyons, NE. On February 22, 1955, she was united in marriage to Carroll A. Powley at the Methodist Church in Pender. To this union three sons were born, Kent, Paul and David. Mary was a member of the United Church of Pender and the VFW. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking and baking. Mary also enjoyed time spent at afternoon coffee visiting with her friends. Carroll and Mary loved to dance. Most of all she loved babysitting the grandkids and spending time with family.
She is survived by sons, Kent Powley of Pender, NE, Paul (Teresa) Powley of Pender, NE and David (Wendy) Powley of Pender, NE; grandchildren, Sheena (Jarred) Whitsell, Kayla Powley, Jessica (Danny) Bentley, Paige Ellis and Emily Ellis; great-granddaughters, Ella and McKinlee Whitsell and Elizabeth Bentley; brother, Paul Taylor.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Powley; parents; grandson, Derek Powley; and many siblings.