Marvin “Marv” Gatzemeyer, 85, passed away on December 15, 2019, in Fremont, NE, after a long illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Pender, NE; Father Jerry Leise will be officiating. The visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., with a Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery near Bancroft, NE. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home of Pender is in charge of the arrangements.
Marvin Keith Gatzemeyer passed away December 15, 2019 after a long illness. Marvin was born August 29, 1934 to Albert and Margaret (Strader) Gatzemeyer near Bancroft, Nebraska. He was the oldest of three children, growing up and attending school in Bancroft, graduating in 1952. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed near Frankfurt, Germany.
In 1954, he married his high school sweetheart, Marlene Munderloh. In their early years, they lived in Omaha, then fulfilled a lifelong dream of purchasing land and farming near Lyons, NE. Of all of the many accomplishments Marv had during his life, his greatest and truest legacy is his family. Marv and Marlene were blessed with five children, Becky, Mike, Shelly, Leslie and Melanie. Marvin became a successful farmer and dairyman, eventually purchasing a farm near Thurston, NE. In later years, he worked for Thurston Manufacturing, giving Marv and Marlene an opportunity to travel and grow their large circle of friends until Marlene passed away from cancer in 1992.
Employment opportunity led Marv to Indiana, where he met and married a wonderful kind and caring lady, Rita Lucas, his wife of the last 26 years. His family grew to include Rita’s five children – Gini, Rick, Chris, Diane and Audra. They eventually retired in Willow Springs, Missouri, living an active life fully engaged in their church and community. They enjoyed being in a central destination where all of their children and friends could visit. Marv and Rita found great joy in traveling to the many special events of their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Failing health brought Marv back to Pender in recent years. He was a caregiver at heart and a friend to many, supporting anyone who needed a hand. He loved the challenge of fixing a broken piece of equipment, solving a problem with a commonsense solution and the satisfaction of a job well done. He never stopped challenging family to answer “what if” questions and always encouraged them to reach for their dreams.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Marlene, sister Mary (Bronson) and sister-in law Carol Gatzemeyer.
He is survived by his wife, Rita of Indianapolis, IN; five children, Becky Davis (Kim) of Omaha, Mike Gatzemeyer (Glenda) of Pender, Shelly Schwedhelm (Kevin) of Fort Calhoun, Leslie Bray of Wayne, and Melanie Surber (Jeff) of Bennington; five stepchildren, Gini Gilmer (Roger), Richard Lucas (Gigi), Chris Lucas (Cathy), Diane Feruglio (the late Peter), and Audra Rasmussen (Greg); his brother, Rodney Gatzemeyer of Kansas City, MO, and brother-in-law, Harrie Bronson of Omaha; twenty-three grandchildren and thirty eight great grandchildren.