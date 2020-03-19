Marlene Joyce Lindstrom was born March 20, 1937, in Oakland, to Harold E. and Margaret J. Bergquist. She passed away March 11, 2020, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha, at the age of 82 years.
Marlene attended District #17 Swaburg School in Dodge County, Nebraska through the eighth grade. She was baptized and confirmed at Elim Lutheran Church in rural Hooper (Swaburg). Marlene attended and graduated from Uehling High School in 1954. On May 26, 1956, Marlene and Robert Lindstrom were united in marriage at Elim Lutheran Church. They farmed in the Oakland area throughout their married life. Robert passed away July 18, 1993.
Marlene was member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was active in choir, taught Sunday school, attended bible study and was a member of LCW. She was also a member of the Bell Creek Extension Club.
Marlene was devoted to her Faith, Family and Football. She attended countless sporting events of her boys and grandchildren.
She was once asked, “Marlene is there anything you wouldn’t do for your husband or sons?” She thought for a moment and said, “Nothing.”
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Margaret; beloved husband, Bob; sister-in-law, Mary Bergquist; great-grandchild, Abel David Garrison.
She is survived by her sons, Dan (Debra), Scott (Valerie) and Roger (Barbara) Lindstrom; brother, Keith Bergquist. Her legacy also includes 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
The funeral service was Saturday, March 14, 2020, 10:00 am, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland.
Visitation was Friday, 5-7 pm, with family receiving friends, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Visitation was also held one hour prior to services at the church.
Burial was in the Oakland Cemetery, Oakland
Memorials may be sent to First Evangelical Lutheran Church (Music Ministry), Elim Lutheran Church.