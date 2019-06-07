Marion Goracke was born July 15, 1931 to Leo and Veronica (Lempka) Pientka, in Tecumseh, Nebraska. She passed away May 30, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
Marion graduated from Sterling High School in 1948.
On June 6, 1951, Marion and Clarence Daniel Goracke were united in marriage at Holy Cross Catholic Church in St. Mary, Nebraska. To this union were born nine children.
Marion was blessed to be a stay at home mother. She was a lifetime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons, Nebraska. She enjoyed playing Bridge, sewing and quilting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, baby brother and great grandson.
She is survived by her husband, Clarence; children, Robin (Janet) Goracke, Curt (Lynn) Goracke, Diane (Kevin) Eriksen, Patrick (Lorene) Goracke, Nancy (Scott) Davis, Rex Goracke and Patti Hardbarger, Joan (Robert) Kuhl, Jean (Jon) Heusel, Krisa (Curtis) Johnson; 15 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A funeral service was held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lyons, NE. Visitation was held the evening prior, with a vigil service at 7pm at Pelan Funeral Services Oakland. Burial will be at a later date in the Oakland Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.