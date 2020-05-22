Marian Georgia Moseman was born on April 3, 1930 to Lester and Rosalie Schafersman on the family farm in Washington County. She passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was 90 years old.
Marian was baptized and confirmed in the Zion Lutheran Church in Hooper. She attended District 17, Hewett School and graduated from Hooper High School in 1947. She earned her teacher certification at Midland College and taught in the rural public school system throughout Dodge County for years.
A courtship with Calvin Moseman, including horseback rides, roller skating, and “Tipsy Through the Window”, led to their wedding on October 21, 1951 and formed the foundation for their 68 years of marriage to which five children were born – Susan (Craig), Rick (Fremont), Carolyn (Salem, OR), Mary (Lincoln), and Rob (Oakland).
From 1955 to this day, Marian and Calvin’s family life centered around the family farm purchased in rural Craig. And Marian was able to pass gently at this same family home on Friday, May 15.
Throughout Marian’s life she was active in her church community at Zion Lutheran Church in Hooper and First Lutheran Church in Oakland. For nearly 40 years, she not only taught Sunday School, but also served on the church board, played the piano and organ, and, of course, shared time with the ladies of the church sewing quilts for service men and women, the homeless and others less fortunate than herself. She lived out her love for the Lord with her selfless service to her church and folks she would never meet. Her love of music and quilting were extensions of her service to the Lord and to others.
Marian loved sunsets and gardening. She loved her family most of all. She loved baking for them and attending each of her children’s activities. Her annual garden was always a bounty of vibrant flowers and sumptuous vegetables. While she enjoyed traveling to visit friends and relatives, she would not hesitate to travel to help family in times of need.
Marian’s calling card was her smile. She loved to smile just as much as she loved those things that brought a smile to her face – her faith, her family, and her friends. She proudly worked alongside her husband, Calvin, as they shared nearly 70 years of sunsets together.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, brother John, sister Leola and grandson Nikko.
Marian’s legacy lives on through her husband, Calvin, and their children Susan (Butch Gerch) Moseman of Craig; Rick Moseman of Fremont; Carolyn (Todd) Davidson of Salem, OR; Mary Moseman of Lincoln; and Rob (Anne) Moseman of Oakland.
Marian has 17 grandchildren: Krisa, Scott, Kendra, Lucas, Dani, Ashley, Zachary, Bram, Gabrielle, Boone, Cierra, Jesse, Tara, Eric, James, Elizabeth and Hannah. And she has 16 great-granchildren: Rosa, Joe, Jack, Katey, Erin, Tayln, Teale, Esther, Elijah, Ezra, Trace, Cohen, Arlie, Savannah, Addison, and Brady.
Marian remains always in our hearts and forever in our memories. Her kindness and life of service will be remembered by all who knew her and were touched by her talents, smile and love.
In honor of Marian’s life, the family asks you to consider donations to First Lutheran Church in Oakland, and Open Door Mission in Omaha.
We are following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. We encourage wearing masks and will social distance by household.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 2:30 pm at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland with visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Burial took place in Logan Cemetery, rural Hooper.