Lyle Carl Enstrom was born to Carl and Annie (Johnson) Enstrom January 19, 1928 on the family farm west of Oakland, Nebraska. He passed away June 17, 2019 at age 91, while residing at Pathfinder Place in Fremont, Nebraska.
Lyle was baptized and confirmed at Westside Methodist Church, where he attended until its closing.
He received his elementary education at District 14 in Cuming county and graduated from Oakland High School in 1945. He was a member of the 1945 state runner-up basketball team.
Lyle was drafted into the Army on March 27, 1951 and honorably discharged on March 3, 1953. While serving in the 6th Armored division, Company C, 2nd Platoon, he acquired many Army buddies. He later was a member of the VFW and American Legion.
On October 1, 1953 Lyle married Dorothy Hermelbracht at Westside Methodist Church. The couple raised three children, Kathy, Daniel, and Dean.
Lyle was an active member of his church. He held a number of offices and participated in Methodist Men, Male Quartet, Westside softball team, Cemetery board, and MYF leader to name a few. He even found time to be a District 14 school board member, help with 4-H electric club, and participate on bowling teams.
For Lyle, as a farmer, it wasn’t how many acres he farmed, it was how well he farmed the acres he had. That’s what was important to him. He also took pride in raising cattle and hogs.
Lyle and Dorothy moved to Fremont in 1997. He was a greens keeper and 20-year Wal-Mart employee.
He took great pleasure in attending the activities of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Lyle is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy; children, Kathy and Tom Gregory, Daniel and Ty Enstrom, Dean Enstrom; brothers-in-law Duke Wagner and Bill Lewis; sisters-in-law, Genevieve Gaskins, Beverly Hermelbracht, Charlotte Lewis; grandchildren, Brooke and Andrew, Kyle and Linda, Matthew and Jackie, Kaley and Teigan, Michael, Kimora, Kimberly, Karena, Cole and Amy; great grandchildren, Addison, Miles, Gavin, Madison, Ben and Claire; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Erna Hansen and Darlene Wagner; brothers-in-law, Simon Hansen, Frank Hermelbracht, John Hermelbracht, Bill Gaskins; nephew, Bud Hansen.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 10:30 am at Pelan Funeral Services Oakland
VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-7 pm, with family receiving friends, at Pelan Funeral Services Oakland.
BURIAL WITH MILITARY HONORS: Westside Cemetery, rural Oakland
MEMORIALS: To the family for future designation.