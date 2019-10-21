Londa Joy Greve, 43 years, of Decatur, Nebraska, went to heaven with family by her side, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Waverly, Nebraska, after a 2 ½ year courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
Londa was born to Larry L. and Ethelyn F. (Davis) Greve on October 14, 1975, in Blair, Nebraska. She graduated from Lyons-Decatur High School and went on to earn her Bachelor of Mathematics Degree at College of St. Mary in Omaha, Nebraska.
She enjoyed family gatherings, reading, going to movies and writing poetry. Above all was her love for God, her desire to be dedicated to the church and obedient to His work through her.
Londa was not blessed with children of her own. She always considered her nieces and nephews her children. She also counted among them the numerous children whose lives she had touched in the community, through her many years of service in the Lyons-Decatur school district.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ethelyn; grandparents, Ernest D.and Darlene F. (Sparks) Davis, Ferdinand Greve and Deloris Greve; uncles, Samuel Davis and Warren Greve; aunt, Theresa Greve.
She is survived by her father, Larry; siblings, Larry Greve, Jamie (Joy) Greve, Jeremy (Renee) Greve, Lisa (William) Zollicoffer, Jolene (Tony) Moore; nieces and nephews, Brent (Jasmine), Matthew (Andrea), Shanika, Blake (Mackenzi), Michael, Krystal (Kyle), Cody, Brandon (Erin), Karlee, Zoe; great nieces and nephews, Kylie, Lily, Maddox, Lane; aunts and uncles, Sandy (Delwin) Johnson, Kellene Davis, Julie (Joe) Svendsen, Vicki Davis-Hankins, Donnie Greve, Della Kellogg, Charlene Copley, Doris (Woody) Martin, Alice (Richard) King, Wayne (Charlene) Greve, Terry (Enola) Greve, Roy (Leslie) Greve, Landis (Lesley) Greve, Gloria (Dan) Muckey, Nowell (Julie) Greve; many cousins and other relatives.
A funeral service was held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at New Life Assembly of God Church in Lyons, Nebraska, with visitation the evening prior. Burial took place in Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur, NE. Memorials are suggested to New Life Assembly of God Church.