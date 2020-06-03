Lois Loretta Webster, claimed the promise of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ when she entered into eternal rest on this day: May 25, 2020.
Lois was the sixth child born to Charles and Marie (Busse) Johnson on June 14, 1930 in Pender. At the age of five, her family moved to where she grew up on the family farm west of Decatur. She graduated from Decatur High School in 1948 and worked as a telephone operator for NW Bell in Lyons. It was at this time she met the love of her life; Vic Webster and they danced their way from Sioux City, Iowa to Omaha. Six months later Vic proposed to Lois.
Lois and Vic were married on November 27, 1949 in Decatur. Lois worked for Prucka Transportation as a filing secretary, the Mead Ordinance Plant packing ammunition, and they owned the Decatur Produce in the late 1950s. They were blessed with two daughters and she devoted her life fully to her husband and family, while living in many places throughout Minnesota, Kansas, Arizona and Nebraska.
Lois loved the Nebraska Cornhuskers and enjoyed socializing with their friends. She was a member of the Decatur Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Eastern Star.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Vic (2002); brothers, Melvin Johnson, Vernon Johnson (Frances); sisters, Maxine Ferguson (Bert), Christine Reiger (Ed) and Doris Ferguson.
Survivors include her daughters, Pamela (Joe) Evans of Buckeye, Ariz, Charlene (Keith Thompson) Sexton of Longview, Texas; grandchildren, Ryan Uhing of Craig, Robyn (John) Sparks of Bancroft, David (NannaRae) Sexton of Rio Rancho, N.M.; great grandchildren, Tyler (Eliana) Van Dyke of Chandler, Ariz., Blake Uhing and Forrest Uhing of Craig; many nieces and nephews.
We are following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. We encourage wearing masks and will social distance by household.
MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at a later date.
BURIAL: Hillcrest Cemetery, Decatur.
MEMORIALS: To the family for future designation.