Lloyd L. Lindquist was born November 27, 1927, in Oakland, to Harry Louis and Ada Katherine (Daubert) Lindquist, at the old Oakland Hospital with Dr. Harry W. Benson attending. He passed away on May 21, 2020, at the Oakland Mercy Hospital in Oakland, at the age of 92 years.
Lloyd was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Oakland. He attended the Oakland Public School system from kindergarten through his graduation in 1945. He attended Midland College in Fremont, and Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill. for undergraduate studies; and the University of Washington, in Seattle, Wash., for graduate studies.
Lloyd served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from April 1951 to March 1955, receiving his honorable discharge in Seattle.
He was employed for many years within the Boeing Company in Seattle. He worked as Manager Engineering Personnel, where he assisted in the development of the first commercial jet airplane, the Boeing 707.
Lloyd enjoyed many outstanding travel opportunities, traveling to all 50 states, with five trips to Hawaii. He sailed on cruises visiting Alaska, the Panama Canal, the South Pacific (Bora Bora, Moorea and Tahiti), the Caribbean (Islands of Tobago, Martinique, Aruba and St. Thomas), the Mediterranean from Italy to Portugal and the North Sea. He enjoyed time in the Scandinavian countries of Norway, Denmark and Sweden, where he visited the area where his grandparents were born. He traveled extensively in Mexico, seeing Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Acapulco. He visited Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Austria, France and Spain.
He returned to Oakland in 1972, to care for his aged mother. He accepted a position with the State of Nebraska as Director of the Oakland Multi County Service Unit 144, serving Burt, Colfax and Cuming counties. He later transferred to Omaha, leaving the State of Nebraska employment in 1978.
Lloyd’s grandparents, Lewis and Augusta (Cederquist) Lindquist, began farming in Burt County in the 1800s. The Lindquist farm received the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Family award for having continued ownership within the Lindquist family for over 100 years.
Lloyd joined his family members in the Lindquist family burial plot in the Oakland Cemetery: great grandfather, Pastor L. Cederquist (1805-1889); grandfather, Lewis (1850-1916); grandmother, Augusta (1847-1891); father, Harry Louis (1880-1936); mother, Ada Katherine (1889-1978); sister, Lavonne Keller (1912-1990); brother, Harry Louis, Jr. (1916-1983); and brother-in-law, Walden Mishler (1912-1988). The Lindquist family plot has been in the Oakland Cemetery for over 130 years.
Survivors include Lloyd’s sister, Auralea (Lindquist) Mishler of Jonesboro, Ark.; niece, Orleen Smithers of Las Vegas, Nev. and family; several cousins.
We are following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. We encourage wearing masks and will social distance by household.
GRAVESIDE MEMORIAL SERVICE with MILITARY HONORS: Friday, June 5, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery, Oakland.
MEMORIALS: Friends of Oakland Foundation for designation to “The Lloyd L. Lindquist Scholarship Fund”