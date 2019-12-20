Leroy D. Tejral, 77, of Beatrice died at his home near Beatrice on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
He was born to Leonard and Agnes (Scharf) Tejral near Touhy, NE on May 12, 1942 and baptized at. St. Vitus Catholic Church. His family later moved to Lyons where he graduated from High School in 1960. He attended Wayne State College and the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, earning a degree in agricultural education.
His first position was at Bloomfield Community School, where he met his future wife, Judy McGill. They married at Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch on May 31, 1969 and moved to Beatrice later that year.
He taught agriculture for many years at Beatrice High School, and then served Stine Seed Company as a district sales manager for over 30 years. He raised hogs and row crops. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and the Cursillo Movement of the Church. He was also a member of the Beatrice Jaycees, Blue Valley Pork Producers and was an FFA advisor. He was known to be kind, patient, and generous with his time.
Leroy is survived by his wife, Judy of Beatrice; three sons, Ronald (Mary) Tejral of Stillwater OK, Jeffrey (Emily) Tejral of Denver CO and James Tejral of Fairbury; two daughters, Cindy (Rick) Newlander of Aurora CO and Mary (Corey) Hahn of Broomfield CO; 13 grandchildren, Andrew Tejral, Anja Tejral, Rhiannon Hahn, Gianna Tejral, Eileen Tejral, Charlotte Hahn, Kieran Tejral, Zach Newlander, Kolbe Tejral, Zelie Tejral, Hayden Tejral, Selena Tejral, and Agnes Tejral; brother, David (Alyce) Tejral of Genoa; three brothers-in-law, Keith McGill of Randolph, Don (Barb) McGill of Salida, CO and Sam (Linda) McGill of Verdel; four sisters-in-law, Betty McGill of Lincoln, Ruth Ann McGill of Norfolk, Janice (Larry) Halstead and Joyce (Jerry) Hull all of Lynch; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Agnes (Scharf) Tejral; sister and brother-in-law, Erma and Floyd Schnegelberger; two brothers-in-law, Russell McGill and Gaile McGill; sister-in-law, Eva McGill.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Robert Barnhill officiating.
Burial will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice.
A Scriptural Rosary was held at 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Fox Funeral Home.
The body lay in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Saturday, 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Sunday and at the church one hour preceding the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Nebraska FFA Foundation.
Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice in charge of arrangements