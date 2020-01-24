LeRoy Bohannon was born on August 2, 1938 in rural Craig, Nebraska, to Alvin and Elizabeth (Metzler) Bohannon. He passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his home in Oakland at the age of 81 years.
LeRoy attended school in Craig, graduating from Craig High School in 1956.
He served in the U. S. Air Force from 1958 until being honorably discharged in 1960. He was stationed in North Africa and Offutt AFB in Omaha.
LeRoy was employed by Union Pacific Railroad as a conductor, retiring in October in 2001.
On July 2, 1966, LeRoy married Jo (Williams) at First Baptist Church in Tekamah. Nebraska. They made their home in Tekamah, where they raised four children together. Jo passed away on December 11, 2002.
On February 26, 2005, LeRoy and Lana (Hennig) were married at Oakland First United Methodist Church. They made their home in Oakland. LeRoy worked for CVA in Oakland for ten years.
LeRoy enjoyed going out to eat with friends and family, watching Husker and KC Royals games, working in his yard and helping his neighbors. Most of all he enjoyed following his kids and grandkids in their many sporting events.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Floyd; parents and wife, Jo.
Survivors include his wife, Lana of Oakland; children, Vance (Sandy) Bohannon of Tekamah, Jody Bohannon of Portland, OR, Kristina (Rodney) Reinert of Uehling, NE, Craig Bohannon of Omaha, NE, Rachel (Klint) Dolezal of Oakland, Rebecca (Andy) Welsh of Omaha, Reva (Scott) Siegel of North Platte, NE; brother, Lyle (Patti) Bohannon of Herman, NE; mother-in-law, Marcella Hennig of Oakland; grandchildren: Nicholas & Ashley Bohannon, Elizabeth, Emma, Evan, Landon & Max Reinert; Kaitlyn Hajek, Charlotte & Archer Dolezal, Linden Welsh, Zoey & Stella Siegel; many other family and a host of friends.
A funeral service was held on Monday, January 20, 2020, 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church in Oakland. Visitation took place on Sunday, 4-6 pm, with family receiving friends at Pelan Funeral Services in Oakland and Monday one hour prior to the service at the Church in Oakland.
Burt with Military Honors was in the Tekamah Cemetery with Military Honors by VFW Bataan Post #3304 and American Legion LaFrenz Post #15.
Memorials are suggested to the Family for later designation.