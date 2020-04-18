A celebration of life for Lee Schinck is being planned for a later date. The Oakland man passed away March 28, 2020 at MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City, IA. He was 82. Lee J. Schinck was born Jan. 15,1938 in Meadow Grove, NE., to Fritz and Grace Schinck. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
