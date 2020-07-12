A Celebration of Life for Lee will be held on July 18th in the Craig Park at 1:30 p.m. Some seating will be available, but due to social distancing, feel free to bring a lawn chair. Please join the family for cookies and bars after the service.
Lee Jerry Schinck, age 82 of Oakland passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Mercy One Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. Lee was born on Jan. 15, 1938, in Meadow Grove, to the late Fredrick and Grace (Switzer) Schinck. He started grade school in Meadow Grove, attended Creighton and a country school. Lee graduated from Brunswick Jr-Sr High School in 1955 at age 17. While growing up he competed in baseball, basketball and football. He loved sports and coached his kids baseball teams. He was always attending games of his family and he rarely missed one of his kids/grandkids games. Growing up he loved to roller skate and was told he was very good at it.
Lee served his country in the United States Army. He was a supply sergeant and staff driver in Germany. Lee served 2 years of active duty and 4 years inactive. After the Army, Lee moved to Oakland to work at COOP. He was married to Barbara Corbin from 1959-1988 until her passing. He was a mechanic at Jim Goll Ford in Tekamah for 6 years and then worked at Chuck Rogers Chevy for 9 years. He started Schinck Repair in the country near Craig from 1974-1993, while also farming the Corbin family homestead for 9 years. He started Novus of Nebraska, a mobile glass repair and replacement business in 1979, which Alan and Chris worked for many years and Alan continues.
He married Shirley Neiburg in 1989 and moved Schinck Repair to Oakland. Shortly after, he started Schinck Auto. They started the Escape which was a restaurant and an arcade for kids. He was always available to help people and do whatever he could to serve them. He was still working until he was almost 79. Shirley and Lee ran the poultry barn at the Burt County Fair for 30 years.
Lee’s family meant the world to him. Lee will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. He was never short of conversation and even in his last few months while in the hospital, he was still talking up a storm and working on cars. What do you bet, he’s up in heaven right now working on cars and talking everyone’s ear off.
Lee is survived by his wife, Shirley Schinck; sons, Alan (Tammy), Craig (Geraldine), Chris (Fay); grandchildren, Kassidy (Eric) Knobbe, Jerri (Kyle) Graham, Chelsey (Stuart) McCroden, Kevin (Suzanne Polzkill) Schinck, Danielle Hunter, Grace, Caleb & Deborah Schinck; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Keeleigh, Kreighton, Krewe & Ramzeigh Knobbe, Harper & Beckett Graham, Joss, Silas, Dawsyn & Jax McCroden, Finnegan Polzkill-Schinck; stepchildren, Carol (Dan) Jacobs, Karen Nelson (Carl Jackson), Terry Neiburg, Mark (Brenda) Neiburg; grandchildren, Carie (Jason) Jones, Travis (Sarah) Jacobs, Jace (Kat) Nelson, Kaitlin (Jordan) Spaulding, Garrett Neiburg, Matt (Alyssa) Neiburg; great-grandchildren, Wilson, Davis & Steele Jones, Mason, Ruby, Violet & Charlie Jacobs, Anders Nelson, Jagger, Daxton & Reesly Spaulding, Lane Neiburg; sister, Lois (Dwight) Bloomquist. Lee was preceded in death by his first wife Barbara, his parents Fredrick and Grace, and his brother Elwood.