Her faith strong, knowingly loved by her family and many friends, LaVonne “Bonnie” Rasmussen, loving her life and all it encompassed, reluctantly left this earthly world on April 2, 2020, to be with her Lord God. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt born on October 21, 1931, to Clarence and May Drummond of Lyons. She was the second of six children, survived by her youngest sister Mary Bruns [Leon] of Pender, eldest sister Gladys Pipal of Hooper, and youngest brother A J Drummond [Ronda] of Hurricane, Utah; her daughters, Karla Rasmussen of San Rafael, Calif., and Cheri Rasmussen U’Ren and husband, Robert “Bob” U’Ren of Newcastle, Calif.; grandchildren, Tara U’Ren Blote of Rocklin, Calif. and Dusten U’Ren of Santa Rosa, Calif.; and of course, great grand girls, Quinn and Reese Blote of Rocklin, Calif.; brother-n-law Jim Johnson [JoAnne dec] of Lyons, and many nieces and nephews including those of deceased sister Magel Rohloff [Norwood “Woody” dec].
Our wonderful loving mother may have been short on stature but her kind demeanor, independent nature with a dash of feisty proved more grand as she lived her life. A country girl, she grew up in the Divide Center area attending the once standing one room schoolhouse. She was baptized, worshiped and sang her first solo at 13 years of “This Is My Father’s World” at the Divide Center Presbyterian Church. She attended Lyons High School “in town”, as she would share, highlighting marching with the band as a baton tossing and twirling majorette. She graduated with the Class of 1949 and attended the annual reunions through May 2019; always a highlight for her spring plans.
As a graduate, she went to work for the phone company, until marrying Lenard Rasmussen of Tekamah on April 12,1951. Lenard was serving in the US Navy and shortly after took his bride to the Bay Area of Calif. Our Mom arrived knowing no one; leaving behind her family and friends. While her husband was at sea, she worked at the local 5 and 10 until returning to Fremont, with their first daughter, Cheri, in 1954. In May of 1956, their second daughter, Karla was born.
In the fall of 1960, she moved back to the Bay Area of Calif. with dreams of opportunity and favorable adventure. They loaded up that green cabbed 1948 Ford flat bed with bright red stock rails and the 1955 Ford family car with all their earthly belongings. Here she made a warm inviting home for her family for the next sixty years. She began selling Avon when her girls were in elementary school, enjoying the friendship of many patrons for over 13 years. Her standards were high, demanding her very best with example of an immaculate home. She was an extraordinary baker … lemon meringue pie, her specialty. Her Christmas goodie bags were always a welcomed treat full of all sorts of cookies, breads and candy. As her girls were teenagers, she began working a part time position with local chiropractor. As her girls left the nest, she went back to school at the junior college to take some courses and garnered a position with the University of California [Berkeley]. After 25 years, she retired in 1994, as a buyer, a position notably held by those with four years plus of college education.
Her faith was of high priority, and for sixty years she dedicated her time to the First Presbyterian Church, Richmond, Calif. She schooled under the Steven’s Ministries, served as Elder and Deacon too numerous of times to share until her death. She attended weekly Bible study classes and choir practice. Little would pry her away from her faith commitments.
Throughout, she would avail herself to support or help in any fashion. She was indeed, a wonderful mother and friend. Ensuring a healthy life, she was an avid walker since the day after retirement averaging two plus miles a day. She so enjoyed her walks with friends. Her travels included Europe, British Isles, Caribbean, Mexico and Hawaii. She loved to dance! The light of her thoughts and days in later life were first her grandchildren, Tara and Dusten, and then the ultimate great grand girls, Quinn and Reese. It was such a delight to watch her enjoy every word, happening and thousandth colorful picture drawn just for her. They were the light of her soul. A full, truly blessed life of love. We miss her greatly
A celebration of life will be forthcoming in California and internment in Lyons. Should you desire, in lieu of flowers, a charitable contribution may be made on her behalf to First Presbyterian Church, 3415 Barrett Avenue, Richmond, CA 94805 and Shriners Hospital for Children [https://donate.lovetotherescue.org]