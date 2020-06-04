LaVern Emily (Schultz) Johnson was born to Carl F. and Grace (Wiegert) Schultz July 27, 1926 in Osmond. She went home to the Lord and her husband, Verlon peacefully on May 27, 2020 at Oakland Heights in Oakland, at the age of 93 years.
LaVern grew up in the Planview/Osmond area. She always had the aspiration of becoming a hairdresser.
On December 30, 1950, she wed the love of her life, Verlon D.H. Johnson in rural Burt County. To this union, Clyde R. Johnson was born April 12, 1952.
LaVern was a longtime member of Salem Evangelical Covenant Church in rural Burt County. She was very religious and loved her church family the same as her own.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Verlon; infant granddaughter, Carrie Marie.
She is survived by her son, Clyde (Joyce) Johnson; grandchildren, Amy Johnson with Nathan, Sydney, Tyler and Courtney; Hannah (Garry) Hastings with Bentley; Jason (Bonnie Schultz) Johnson with Tyson, Kalliah, Aidan and Emalee.
A funeral service was held Monday, June 1, 2020, 10:00 am at Salem Covenant Church rural Oakland with visitation the evening prior at Pelan Funeral Services in Oakland. Visitation was also held at the church one hour prior to service. Burial took place in Salem Cemetery, rural Oakland. Memorials suggested to Salem Covenant Church.