Larry J. Lechtenberg was born on June 20, 1950 in Lynch, to Lawrence J. and Mildred B. (Zink) Lechtenberg. He passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point, at the age of 69. He attended SS Peter and Paul Catholic Elementary School and Butte High School in Butte. He furthered his education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earning a double major, with Bachelor’s Degrees in Animal Science and Range Management in the College of Agriculture.
On May 27, 1972, Larry married Nona L. (Wagoner) at St. Claire Catholic Church in Clarinda, Iowa. They began their married life in Tryon, where he managed the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Sandhill’s Ag Lab and beef herd. They became parents to daughter, Nikki, and son, Chad. Later, they moved to Atkinson, where he ranched, started a dairy farm and welcomed son, Justin and daughter, Erica.
Through family effort, hard work, and determination, a new Grade A barn was built. The dairy was complimented by feeder cattle and custom haying operations.
In 1997 Larry answered the call to help a brother and moved his family to Oakland, to partner with his youngest brother, Kelly, in a research feedlot, where Larry managed the daily operations. Along the way, he developed a love for the numbers that the business of marketing involved. The marketing of cattle and commodities became a fluent language to Larry as he perfected the craft. Larry “found his people” in the markets and was always aware of the importance of this part of the production cycle. He was always “on call” if the markets were open.
Larry was a great cattleman. His understanding of what cattle are thinking: ‘why’, ‘when’ and ‘how’ they move, was second nature to him. He didn’t need to be trained; he simply knew. He was a great mentor for those fortunate enough to be around him as he “worked” cattle.
Larry loved a challenge. His love of numbers and risk calculation was on full display if you ever watched him play Blackjack. Larry loved Blackjack, and card playing of any variety. He was always ready to help anyone learn what he knew and to enjoy whatever game they were playing. His heart was always with his family and the many activities they enjoyed together.
Larry loved to hunt. He had an intuitive understanding of animals. The reason that he was such a great cattleman also made him the ultimate hunter. He “understood” what many are too busy or too hurried to understand. No one ever had to ask where he would be during the month of November. He was all about hunting deer at the cabin; comforted by market updates, of course.
Larry was a member of Burt County Cattlemen, NRA, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Parish Council, Knights of Columbus, UNL Alumni, and a strong supporter of 4-H, FFA, and anything agriculture.
He thoroughly enjoyed Nascar, the Huskers, blue healers, breaking horses, camping, spoiling grandchildren, teasing nieces and nephews, and being married to Nona. Larry was very blessed. He knew and appreciated that.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Mildred Lechtenberg, and his in-laws, Glen and Marjorie Wagoner.
Survivors include his wife, Nona, of Oakland; children Nikki (Philip) Ferraro of Central City, Chad (Karla) Lechtenberg of Raymond, Justin Lechtenberg of Falls City, and Erica (Travis) Kenny of Superior; grandchildren Raegan, Victoria, and Genevieve Ferraro, Kamber, Rylie, Peyton, Tanner, and Cally Lechtenberg, Gavin, Jentry, and Kinley Lechtenberg, and Keena and Teagan Kenny.
Larry remains, much loved and terribly missed.