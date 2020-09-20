Larry L. Uehling, 77, St. Joseph, MO, passed away Sept. 3, 2020. He was born April 9, 1943 to Russell and Fern Uehling in Decatur. Larry married Penny Burley June 3, 1966. They shared 54 years of marriage together. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. After, Larry became a Nebraska State Highway Patrol officer. He retired as Captain after 27.5 years. Larry enjoyed hunting, collecting antique tools, woodworking and craft shows, which he worked with his wife. Every morning he would drink coffee with his friends, nicknamed “The Buzzards”. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Butch. Survivors include Penny, of the home; son, Kelly (Pam); daughter, Shannon; grandchildren, Caitlyn, Cameron, Kieran and Quin; aunt, Rita (Brewer) Johnson of Anaheim, California; uncle, Glen Brewer; brothers, Gary, Mike, Glen and Bob; sisters, Cheryl and Hazel; and numerous extended family and friends. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and extended family. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Memorial Graveside Services & Inurnment with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, Sept.18, Hillcrest Cemetery, Decatur. The family requests no flowers or donations. To offer condolences, view the obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
Top 10 List
-
COVID-19 outbreak found at Blair long-term care facility
-
Blair man dies after downtown crash
-
1 injured in rollover crash
-
Fort Calhoun celebrates homecoming
-
Blair Cruise Night scheduled for Saturday
-
City receives $7.56M grant for Blair South Bypass project
-
FRIDAY NIGHT UPDATE: Blair, Fort Calhoun upset bids come up short; AHS falls
-
Donna May Kobs
-
A new life: Historic barn opens for business at Skinny Bones
-
Fremont man sentenced to prison for burglarizing Arlington Post Office