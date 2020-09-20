Kay M. Dye, age 78, of Fremont, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Kay was born January 25, 1942 in Oakland to Kermit and Marian ‘Persson’ Carson. She was baptized and raised in Oakland and graduated from Oakland High School. After high school Kay married Harvey Dye and they later divorced. While living in Oakland Kay managed the Crest Hotel. She moved to Fremont and managed the Ranch Motel for a short time, then worked for Encore until she retired.
Kay loved to read, there was always a book in her hand.
Survivors are son, Chuck Dye of Omaha, grandsons Justin and Jonathan Dye. Brother, Jerry (Barb) Carson of Fremont. Sisters, Cheryl (Mike) Kindschuh of West Point and Jan (Tom) Meier of Fremont.
Sister-in-law Yvonne Carson of Fremont. Many loving nieces and nephews.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Steve and Larry Carson.
A memorial service was held at 10:30am, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. There was no viewing, however the family was present one hour before the service to greet friends. The service was Live Streamed at 10:30am for those unable to attend (www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com)
