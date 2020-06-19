Julia Dirkschneider, 96
April 24, 1924- June 10, 2020
Julia Dirkschneider, 96, of Snyder, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home in Snyder. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Snyder with Rev. Keith Rezac as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Leo’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. Family will not be present during visitation. Masks and physical distancing will be required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Memorials may be made to family wishes. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.
Julia Lorraine Dirkschneider was born on April 24, 1924 to John and Philomina (Vogel) Parr in Dodge. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Dodge Public School. On April 4, 1945, Julia married Norbert Dirkschneider at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dodge. The couple farmed 1.5 miles south of Snyder where they raised chickens, hogs, and cattle. Julia believed in a good work ethic and raised her children to the same standard. The couple moved to Snyder in 1965 where Julia worked various jobs including housekeeping for the priests at St. Leo’s Catholic Church for 9 years.
Julia was a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church where she served as a sacristan and EMHC for many years. She knew her way around the kitchen as the aroma of fresh bread and other baked goods drifted throughout her home. Embroidery was another specialty of hers and every child, grandchild, great grandchild, and great great grandchild received a homemade baby blanket. Julia’s immense faith and love of family were the pillars of her life.
Survivors include her children, Kathy (Clifford) Ferris of Lyons, Elaine (Dave) Gilsdorf of Humphrey, Margaret Moravec of Lindsay, Stephen (Daralyn) Dirkschneider of Snyder, Paul (Christine) Dirkschneider of Schuyler, Deb Dirkschneider of Columbia Falls, Mont., and Joleen Dirkschneider of Daytona Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Brian (Julie) Ferris, Michele (Eric) Munholland, Traci (Barry) Bills, Chad (Renee) Gilsdorf, Amy (Shane) Baumgart, Ryan (Brook) Gilsdorf, Jeff (Kelli) Gilsdorf, Abbie (Blake) Harper, Greg (Brenda) Moravec, Lori (Joe) Classen, Misti Gandert, Tonia (Craig) Steel, Trisha (Michael) Throener, Christopher (Laura) Dirkschneider, Brad (Nikki) Dirkschneider, Clayton (Jenn) Dirkschneider, Bethany (Michael) Dostal, and Kelsey (Brian) Yosten; 47 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; sisters, Betty Ann Olson, Cecilia Reimers, and Ima Jean Dinslage; sisters-in-law, Bernice Kaup and Dolores Dirkschneider; and brother-in-law, Dale (Stella) Dirkschneider. Julia is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norbert; sons-in-law, Don Moravec and Mark Allen; grandson, Troy Dirkschneider; brothers, Sylvester (Rose), Maynard (Theresa), John (Linda), Denis (Genevieve), and Tony (Janet), sisters, Marie (Rudy) Meister, Marcella (Frank) Greco, Sister Magdalen Parr, Frances Parr, and Viola (Cliff) Stuehmer; and brothers-in-law, Mel Olson, Jerry Reimers, and Melvin Dinslage.