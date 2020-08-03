Judith May (Brehmer) Forks, 77, of Pike Road, Ala. peacefully entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She passed away in her home surrounded by the loving care of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A funeral services was held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Bancroft; with Reverend Brion Tolzman officiating. Visitation was held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Bancroft. Burial took place in the Bancroft City Cemetery in Bancroft. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Montgomery in Montgomery, Ala. Arrangements were under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Bancroft.
Judith was born on May 4, 1943, in West Point to John and Rosina (Repschlaeger) Brehmer. Judith was the youngest of nine children. Judith married Edward J. Forks on March 13, 1961, in Nebraska. Together they were blessed with 5 children, 11 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
God blessed her with many gifts and talents. She had her own upholstery business, ceramic shop, and received a degree in art and loved to paint. Judith also loved gardening and had a green thumb. She loved to put a smile on your face through her love of cooking for others. She would always say “a clean kitchen is the sign of a bad cook”. Needless to say, her kitchen was usually dirty when meals were finished. Judith always looked forward to going to church and singing praises about Jesus.
She loved her Lord and Savior and knew that one day she would go to the most magnificent, beautiful Heavenly home and be welcomed by her parents and siblings.
Judith loved being a mother and grandmother. She was a very selfless, giving, caring, and loving person to her family; what made her smile was being surrounded by family and friends. To know Judith, was to love her, her smile, her conversations, and her heart. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were truly blessed beyond comparison.
Judith is survived by her sons, Ricky (Nita) Forks, Ronnie (Laurie) Forks, Russell (Susie) Forks; daughters, Rhonda (Kevin) McClellan, Renee (David) Carswell; grandchildren, Jeremy (Stephanie) Forks, Elizabeth Forks, Tanner Forks, Brittany Forks, Allison (Chris) Messemore, Nicholas Forks, Aaron (Kaylyn) McClellan, Adam McClellan, Aurrie Carswell, Troy (Megan) Carswell, Forris Carswell; great-grandchildren, Marie Walker, Tristan Forks, Quinn Messemore, Maisley Jo Carswell, Jolene Rose Carswell; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Judith is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Harriet Brehmer, Darlene Novak, Elva Otteman, Marion Anderson, Carole Bruno; brothers, Willis Brehmer, Johnny Brehmer, and Reynard Brehmer.