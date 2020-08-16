John Mitchell Launsby was born on May 7, 1950, to Rudolph and Jeannette Launsby. He passed in his sleep on August 4, 2020.
John graduated in 1968 from Decatur High School and attended Automotive Trade School in Omaha. He worked for many years for Janke Motors in Pender.
John grew up on a farm between Decatur and Lyons. In the 1950’s and 1960’s it was common to drive tractors at an early age. By 8 years of age John was adroit at driving our little Ford Tractor for numerous tasks. When dad decided to sell the tractor and get a newer model John cried at the loss of his mechanical mate. But he recovered quickly when he got to drive a new 620 John Deere.
John and his brother Robert loved to wrestle as young kids. Even though he was nearly two years younger, John was always just as big as his older brother, so they were a good match. This continued until early teen years when one of them got a busted lip, so they vowed to settle future disputes in a more diplomatic manner.
On the farm we raised many cattle and hogs. One of the young angus feeders...he named it Milweed...bonded with John and would allow him to ride it bare back all over the feedlot.
Learning in school did not come easy for John but even at an early age he had a real passion for motorcycles and cars. He became a pretty darn good mechanic in his teenage years and beyond.
He is survived by brothers: David of Homer, Robert of Colorado Springs, Colo., Dale of Lyons and sister: Virginia of Lyons.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date.