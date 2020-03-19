Mass of Christian Burial for John M. Dirkschneider, age 70, of Dodge were held on Wed., March 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge with interment in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was held the evening prior from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a public Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m., and continued on Wed. prior to the service, both at the church. Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge assisted the family with the arrangements.
John Michael Dirkschneider, son of Adrian and Melvajean Wagner Dirkschneider, was born on Feb. 19, 1950, at West Point, and died on March 5, 2020, after a 48-year struggle with cancer.
John was a lifetime resident of Dodge and member of St. Wenceslaus Church. After graduating from Dodge High School in 1968, he attended Universal Trade School in Omaha where he studied heating and refrigeration. After completing this training, he joined Wagner Well and Plumbing where he was involved with the family business until his retirement on April 1, 2009.
On June 16, 1973, John married Kathleen (Kate) Vlach. For the next 46 years they enjoyed Cornhusker sports, casino visits, road-tripping with friends and the activities and special celebrations of their nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. John particularly enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting and cooking and their pets.
John was proud of being a local businessman and was a member of the Dodge Jay Cees, the Dodge Chamber of Commerce and the Nebraska Well Drillers Association.
John is survived by wife Kate, siblings Carol and Terry Johnson, Mary Jo and Jeff Hegy and Patrick and Emiley Dirkschneider. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews as well as in-laws Jim and Karen Vlach and numerous cousins, classmates, neighbors and life-long friends.
John was preceded in death by parents Adrian and Melvajean Dirkschneider and nephew Bryn Dirkschneider.