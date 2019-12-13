Joanne Eva Sykora was born July 25, 1945 to August and Bernice (Passick) Waderich, in Castana, Iowa. She passed away December 7, 2019 at her home in Lyons, Nebraska, at the age of 74 years.
Joanne had several careers throughout her life, which included retiring from Wells Dairy. Her true passion was floral designing. After moving to Lyons, she enjoyed crocheting, the Hallmark Channel and socializing with her friends at Oakland Heights Nursing Home in Oakland, Nebraska, Evista Village and Happy Days Senior Center, both in Lyons.
She was preceded in death by her father, August Waderich; brother, Don Waderich; sister, Lorraine Jensen.
She is survived by her mother, Bernice Waderich; daughters, Kimberly (Steve) Bone, Jackie (Lance) Anderson; sons, Scott (Shannon) Burgett, Lanny (Cathy) Burgett; grandchildren, K.C. and Jessie Bone, Cody and Carrissa Bone, Brittani and Kyle Phillips, Dustin Burgett, Ivy Anderson, Juliana Anderson, Courtney and Akin Yonamine, Kristen Burgett; great grandchildren, Brielle and Colt Bone, Emerie Phillips, Camden, Nora, Lena, Myla and Evan Yonamine.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, December 13, 2019, 10:30 a.m., Pelan Funeral Services Lyons
NO VISITATION
BURIAL at a Later Date
MEMORIALS: To the family for later designation.