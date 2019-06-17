Jo Ann Petet, 70, of West Point, died Monday, June 3, 2019 at Premier Estates in West Point. A memorial service was held at 10:30am on Friday, June 7 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in West Point with Rev. Richard Bringewatt as officiant. Lunch with visitation followed in the church basement. Burial will be at a later date. A memorial has been established. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.
Jo Ann Landholm was born on May 26, 1949 to William and Doris (Plummer) Landholm in West Point. She grew up on the farm east of West Point where she attended country school to the 8thgrade. She graduated from Oakland High School in 1967 and went on to Midland College. Jo Ann played basketball and softball at Midland and received her Bachelor’s Degree in education in 1971. On May 31, 1975, Jo Ann married Jerry Petet at her parents’ home. She taught at three country schools before teaching 6thgrade at Tekamah Elementary School. In 1990, Jo Ann was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor that eventually caused her health to fail. She retired from teaching in 1995.
Jo Ann was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and former member of Salem Covenant Church. Her love of sports led her to coaching softball and bowling in ladies and couples leagues. Jo Ann also enjoyed traveling to various parts of the South during a winter month to camp and enjoy the warm weather. Despite her illness, Jo Ann continued to be positive and upbeat throughout her lifetime.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry, of West Point; sons, Jeffrey (Lisa) of Madison, WI, Robert of Utah, and Joseph of Beemer; grandchildren, Justin, Sierra, and Grace Petet; sister, Janis (Rick) Evert of Lincoln; and brothers, Larry Landholm and William (Jennifer) Landholm, Jr. Jo Ann is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Landholm; and sister-in-law, Jean Landholm.