Jerry L. Denton, age 76 of Wayne away on Monday, September 30th at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Jerry was born Palm Sunday, April 18, 1943, in Oakland, NE, to Wade H. and Lolainez (Shlotfeld) Denton. Jerry attended country schools and Oakland High School except for two years in Ashby, MN. He married Mary Sue Gatewood Dec. 5, 1964, in Lyons, NE. He worked as a farm hand until starting his trucking career driving for the hay mill near Oakland. His first job driving semis was with Case Transfer hauling livestock. He drove for Frahm and Larson. He purchased his own tractor and pulled for Ahrens Livestock until he sold his truck. He managed Maple Creek Pig Co-op near Hooper for three years and Greater Northeast Nebraska Pig Coop new Wayne for six years. He went back to trucking for several different firms hauling everything from eggs to meat. He drove for Norfolk Iron and Metal in Norfolk for several years until purchasing his own tractor and trailer and drove for his son, Go-Joe Trucking, hauling steel until retirement. Jerry loved hunting and fishing with his son and family and attended whatever sporting events they were involved in. He enjoyed golfing and playing cards with friends.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Mary Sue; children, Cindy (Terry) Seeman, Clackamas, OR, Tammie (Randy) Lang, Lincoln, NE, and Joe (Angela) Denton, Pilger, NE; sister, Donna (Neal) Lesley Omaha, NE; brother, Tom (Sandi) Denton, West Point, NE, and sister, Patricia Gatewood, Unknown; sisters-in-law, Myrna Johnston, Sacrament, CA, Shirley (Bob) Nebel, Omaha, NE and Janell (Randy) Carson, Herman, NE; grandchildren, Abby (Kyle) Skokan, Winside, NE, Jaydee Huddleston, Clackamas, OR, Kendra (Tyler) Pontius, Vancouver, WA and Jacob Denton, Pilger, NE; three great-grandsons, George Duncan, Blayke and Brayden Skokan; cousins, nieces; nephews; and a host of friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in law, John and Rachel Gatewood; brother, Larry and his wife Sharon; sister, Sharon Denton; son-in law, George Huddleston; brothers-in-law, Robert Gatewood and T Michael Gatewood; one niece and two nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at the Our Savior Lutheran Church Wayne on Saturday, October 5th 11:00 a.m.
Visitation will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church on Friday 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery Wayne.
Memorials may be directed to the Denton Family
for later designation