Jeanne M. Bates was born on 4/2/1947 and passed away on 9/8/2020. She was preceded in death by loving husband of 50 years Larry; parents William (Norma) Zentmire; sister Sharon Keast. Survived by children Marisa (Tim) Lenear and Julie (Maurice) Champoux; grandchildren Trevor, Eric, Nicci, Garron, Ryan; 3 sisters; 2 brothers.
Visitation will be Sun, Sept 13, from 6-8 pm. Celebration of Life service will be Mon, Sept 14, at 11 am. Both services will be held at Celebration Covenant Church (16868 Giles Road, Omaha). Memorials in Jeanne's name can be made to the church.