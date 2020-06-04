Jean A. Mallette, 90 of Syracuse, was born to David & Martha (Swenson) Landholm on August 3, 1929 on the family farm northeast of Oakland. She passed away on May 28, 2020 at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center.
She graduated from Oakland High School. On February 22, 1948 she married Calvin Mallette in Tekamah, and to this union they had 3 children. Jean worked at Midway Grill and Granneman Agency in Syracuse.
Jean was a member of the United Methodist Church where she was involved in the United Methodist Women, Youth Leader and Sunday school Superintendent. She was a Scout Leader, Club Member of four Corners, and a square dancing club. She also was a Chairman of Germanfest, United Fund Drive, and an Arts and Crafts Supervisor at the Otoe County Fair. She put much love and joy into genealogy and family history. Her special interests included flower gardening, beautification of her home and serving others. Most of all, Jean enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Jean is survived by her son-in-law Gary Weiler (Joyce Gilbert); granddaughters Jill (Brian) Thompson of West Des Moines, Iowa, Kam McCoy of Austin, Texas; great-grandchildren Sarah, Jack and Joe Thompson, River and Lake McCoy.
She was preceded in death by her husband Calvin; infant son; daughters Susan Weiler and Sandra Hahn; parents; eight brothers and two sisters.
Private funeral services will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Women.
Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE 402-269-2441
Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com