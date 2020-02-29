Janice (Ford) Boe was born May 28, 1926 in Oakland, the daughter of Buel and Lucille (Rasmussen) Ford. She graduated from Oakland High School in 1944. She worked for Union Pacific in Omaha and was an accompanist for the Omaha City Chorus.
Jan married Hans H. Boe on Oct. 26, 1947. They moved to South Sioux City in 1957. She was secretary to the superintendent of schools from 1968 to 1980.
Jan was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the PTA, OES #301, and Chamberettes.
Jan loved to play cards, especially bridge, and belonged to several clubs.
Survivors include three sons, Thomas (wife Debi) Boe of Frankfort, IN, Daniel Boe of New York City, NY, Perry Boe (wife Gina) of Hickman.
Grandchildren: Jarrod Boe of Lafayette, IN; Hunter Boe (wife Kelsey) of Lincoln; Hannah Roepke (husband Seth) of Lincoln; Harrison Boe and Houston Boe of Hickman.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents Buel and Lucille Ford, her husband Hans, and infant brother Donald.
Funeral services were held at the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City on Feb. 14th, 2020. Interment was at the Oakland Cemetery in Oakland following the service.