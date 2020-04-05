Janet Corning, 69, of Bennet, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born to Robert and Loretta (Kussman) Jolly on Aug. 13, 1950, in Independence, Kan.
Survivors include her children, Traci (Chris) Nelson, Aaron (Jessica) Nelson; grandchildren, Tristan (Clint) Mitchell, Jacob Nelson, Lucas Nelson, Adelyn Nelson, Makayla Nelson, Riley Nelson, Kennedy Nelson, and Josie Nelson; great-grandchildren, Chance Mitchell, Emmie Mitchell, Rieker Frye, and Attikus Frye; sister, Sandra (Steve) Novotny; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Diana Jolly.
No services are planned at this time. Memorials may be directed to her family to go to The American Cancer Society, Road to Recovery Volunteers local chapter.