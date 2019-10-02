James Robert Tobin was born June 29, 1936 to Thomas and Mariane (Greenleaf) Tobin. He passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair, Nebraska.
Jim began his education at Country School District #2 until fourth grade when his family moved to town where he graduated from Tekamah High School in 1955.
He entered the United States Army in January of 1956 and served part of his military service in Germany.
On February 7, 1959, he married Barbara Litel. To this union four children were born: Jim, Deanna, Bill and Nancy.
Jim was a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tekamah.
In 1973, he married Evelyn Carlson. They lived their lives in Tekamah but greatly enjoyed their time spent together at their cabin on Harbor 671. They were married for 30 years until she passed away in 2004.
In addition to farming, Jim also ran Tobin Trucking until retiring after an accident.
In 2006, Jim married Marie Studeny Neuman at St. Frances Borgia Catholic Church in Blair, Nebraska.
He was a member of the Tekamah Fire and Rescue and volunteered as a driver of their ambulance for over 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Mariane; and his wives: Barbara, Evelyn and Marie.
Jim is survived by his brother, Tom Tobin; four children: Jim (Kris) Tobin of Blair, Deanna Gowen of Tekamah, Bill (Tracy) Tobin of Honolulu, HI, Nancy Montes of Tekamah; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many, many cousins.
MEMORIAL MASS was held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tekamah.
BURIAL WITH MILITARY HONORS AND LAST CALL was in the Tekamah Cemetery.
MEMORIALS are suggested to the Tekamah Volunteer Fire and Rescue and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.